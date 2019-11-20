October 31, nine Fredericktown FFA members, who are officers, loaded and headed to the 92nd National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
To start off our trip, we went to the Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville, Illinois where we learned about the milking and pasteurization process needed to make their artisan cheeses and ice cream.
While at the convention the officers got a chance to look at the career show which featured more than 300 agricultural industry businesses as well as agricultural colleges and visit with them about future careers. During one of the business sessions at the convention, the group got to enjoy part of the national FFA talent show.
Everyone in attendance had a great time and many of the officers hope to come back and receive their American Degree and admired seeing their former peers be awarded.
