Local graduate from CMU

More than 500 Central Methodist University earned degrees this spring, with graduates from the Fayette and statewide campuses, as well as online, walked across the commencement stage in May.

Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri judge and lawmaker Ted House.

The following local students were among the graduates: Alexandria Gibson (Fredericktown) -- Bachelor of Science in Nursing/Nursing; Marissa Marie Hale (Fredericktown) -- Bachelor of Science/Business; Julie Anne Thomas (Annapolis) -- Bachelor of Science in Education/Elementary Education.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0