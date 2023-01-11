Local graduates from Central Methodist University

More than 300 students at Central Methodist University were eligible for graduation at the December 17, 2022 commencement ceremony. The event took place in Puckett Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of family, friends, faculty, and other members of the Central community.

The commencement speaker for the day was Robert Washburn, a former Central student who was given an honorary bachelor's degree on the day to commemorate his many contributions to society.

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown (Bachelor of Music; music ministry) was among those receiving degrees on the day.