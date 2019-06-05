{{featured_button_text}}
Culver-Stockton College celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2019 during its 163rd annual commencement ceremony on the quad on May 11. Degrees were conferred by Kelly M. Thompson, president of Culver-Stockton College, to 223 undergraduate and graduate students who have successfully or will successfully complete graduation requirements.

Miranda Young of Fredericktown, earned a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics Education.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

