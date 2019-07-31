{{featured_button_text}}

Park University’s Hill Air Force Base (Utah) Campus held its commencement ceremony July 26 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, Utah.

The University had 63 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — one student received a master’s degree, 52 students received a bachelor’s degree, one student received a bachelor’s degree and associate degree, one student received a bachelor’s degree and undergraduate certificate, and eight students received an associate degree.

Mary N. Martin of Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas (a former student at Fredericktown High School) graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.9-4.0 grade point average) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration/Human Resources.

Brad Biles is Director of Communications and Public Relations for Park University Parkville Campus

