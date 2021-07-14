 Skip to main content
Local graduates from University of Missouri
Local graduates from University of Missouri

Bailey Pauline Stamp

Bailey Pauline Stamp, a 2018 graduate of FHS, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and a Minor in Philosophy, from the University of Missouri in May of 2021.

