Local honored for successful rescue

One of our own, Erika Burns, was honored with a certificate of recognition from Missouri Governor Mike Parson for heroic efforts.

Burns, a native of Fredericktown, last year chose to pack up her life and moved to Rock Bridge Memorial Park in Columbia in order to become a Missouri State Park Ranger.

Her first year has already proven to be full of excitement and she has already proven to be up for the task.

Burns said, in June she was on patrol checking trail heads because of the flooding and was just at the right place at the right time.

"In June, you may recall severe flash flooding in parts of Missouri, including Columbia," Missouri State Park Chief Ranger Colonel Tom Dresner said. "Ranger Erika Burns was patrolling near the submerged Katy Trail at McBaine, when she exited her patrol vehicle at water’s edge with other bystanders present. She began to hear cries for help coming from the water."

Dresner said Burns had located a man, who turned out to be a resident of McBaine, adjacent to the trail, who had awoken to his trailer filling with water.

"He (the resident) decided to make a swim for it and soon found himself literally in over his head and floundering," Dresner said. "Thinking quickly, Ranger Burns donned her issued flotation vest and grabbed her issued throw rope."

Burns was ready to do all she could to help save this man from the flood waters, but luck was also on her side.

"Now, what are the odds that other bystanders at waters edge would have an inflatable raft in the back of their truck," Dresner said. "I kid you not. Everybody later that day should have bought lottery tickets."

Dresner said Burns commandeered the raft, gave them one end of her rope and paddled to the victim who at that point was in severe distress.

"She latched onto him and told them to pull hard and they pulled her back with the victim to dry land," Dresner said. "The victim ended up declining medical attention but was very grateful for their efforts."

Burns said she never even though twice about it when she heard the person yelling for help.

"I immediately went to work on getting the person out of the flood waters," Burns said. "I knew I had to get this person out or he could drown."

With only seconds to react to the situations, Burns acted quickly and the rescue was successful. She said she does not think she could have done anything differently.

Burns celebrated her first year as a Missouri State Park Ranger on Nov. 2.

"It’s a strange mix of characteristics that makes someone want to wear a badge," Dresner said. "Probably highest at the top of the list of what those who wear it would like to do, is to save human lives."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

