Local MAC student honored with leadership award

Mineral Area College student Grant Shankle recently earned the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) Student Leadership Award, which is presented annually to an exceptional student leader at each of Missouri's 12 community colleges.
Grant was a 2020 graduate of Fredericktown High School.
While at MAC, Grant served as a Student Ambassador and was responsible for assisting faculty and staff with events and tours. He volunteered his time at the science fair, on the café review board, for booster club parking, and assisting in the hospitality room during the basketball season. Grant was also a member of the MAC men’s soccer team and the track and field team. He earned an Associate of Arts and plans to transfer to Missouri Baptist University to complete a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
The award was presented at the MCCA and Phi Theta Kappa Student Awards Luncheon, April 28, 2022, at Stephens College in Columbia.
MCCA is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.