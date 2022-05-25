Local MAC student honored with leadership award

While at MAC, Grant served as a Student Ambassador and was responsible for assisting faculty and staff with events and tours. He volunteered his time at the science fair, on the café review board, for booster club parking, and assisting in the hospitality room during the basketball season. Grant was also a member of the MAC men’s soccer team and the track and field team. He earned an Associate of Arts and plans to transfer to Missouri Baptist University to complete a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.