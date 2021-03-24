Local man charged with possessing child pornography

The report states Morgan consented to an analysis of his electronic devices, and they were searched.

Files from a Kindle Fire reportedly led investigators to a SanDisk thumb drive USB storage device containing about 70 files of child pornography, according to the statement.

Morgan was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he remains in custody with a bond of $250,000.

The man was formally arraigned on the charges and pleaded not guilty to the three counts in Madison County Friday morning.

A search of Morgan’s criminal history showed he is also facing an unrelated, pending charge of misdemeanor sexual misconduct in St. Francois County.

That case was filed in early 2020 following a reported incident in which Morgan allegedly exposed himself to a person in the Desloge Walmart parking lot.

Records indicate Morgan has been convicted in the past of similar offenses, including furnishing pornographic materials to a minor and five separate counts of sexual misconduct.