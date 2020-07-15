Local men face additional charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daren Brown and Theodore Brown were each charged with two counts of felony tampering with a victim, June 10.

The complaint statement says the defendants, Daren and Theodore Brown, purposely attempted to prevent or dissuade the victims from making any report of first degree assault and first degree kidnapping to any law enforcement officer.

According to the report the Browns told the victims they would come back and kill them if they told the cops what had happened.

The incident in question happened, April 10, on A Highway and reportedly involved the use of a handgun and brass knuckles.

Daren and Theodore Brown were each charged April 12 with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Also, charged during the same incident were Taylor Brown, 27, and Logan Brown, 22, who were both been charged with felony first-degree kidnapping - facilitating a felony - inflicting injury - terrorizing, as well as first-degree felony property damage.