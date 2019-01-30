Try 1 month for 99¢
Miranda Young, a Mathematics Education major from Fredericktown, was named to the Culver-Stockton College Dean's List for academic achievement during the fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, Culver-Stockton College requires students to meet high academic standards. Dean's List students have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 GPA and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours, with no grade lower than a C.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

