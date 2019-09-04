Stephen and Melissa Deakins and family of Fredericktown were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day, Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair.
The Deakins family was selected as the Madison County Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Madison County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Kingston and Landon.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.
The Deakins family operates the Saco Valley Farm, LLC. In their farming operation, the family grows vegetables, flowers, fruits, soap and plants. Their products are available wholesale and direct to consumer. The Deakins family raises Registered Nubian Goats, along with chickens and bees. They have been making their own goat's milk soap for more than 5 years. You can find the Saco Valley Farm, LLC. farm stand at 8513 Highway 67 South, in Fredericktown. All of their farm products are available when in season, at their farm stand. You can learn more about the farm through the following links:
The annual Farm Family Day event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.
This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the City of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.
The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
