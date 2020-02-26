Local Scouts secure

On Feb. 18, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
As scary as this may sound, local officials say this will not affect any of the local programs.
"The Greater St. Louis Area Council, which our local troops are a part of, is legally separate from the national organization," Fredericktown Troop Leader Deena Ward said. "We have not filed bankruptcy within our council and all scouting programs will continue."
Ward said all unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects will continue as planned.
"All of our local troops should see no changes and will still continue to offer the same wonderful learning experiences to our scouts," Ward said. "The word bankruptcy can be scary but rest assured our local scouting programs are not a part of the filing."
An email sent out on Feb. 17, signed by National Chair Jim Turley, National Commissioner Ellie Morrison and President/CEO Roger Mosby, said the objectives of filing is to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting's mission for years to come.
The email said these actions were taken amid increasing financial pressure on BSA from litigation involving past abuse in scouting.
"We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," Turley, Morrison and Mosby said. "We believe victims, we support them, we provide counseling by a provider of their choice and we encourage them to come forward."
The email said 90 percent of the claims against BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago.
"Scouting is safer now than ever before," The Greater St. Louis Area Council Scout Executive/CEO Ronald Green said. "Over many years, we've developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe."
Green said they do not anticipate the national organization's bankruptcy filing to have any direct impact on the local scouting experience but he understands some may still have questions and issues with things they may see in the news.
In order to answer additional questions, the national organization has established a dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org
"Through your engagement and dedication to Scouting, the Greater St. Louis Area Council will continue to bring adventures, values and lifelong benefits to youth and our communities for generations to come," Green said. "Thank you for your trust and support as we continue this important mission."
