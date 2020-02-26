Local Scouts secure

"We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," Turley, Morrison and Mosby said. "We believe victims, we support them, we provide counseling by a provider of their choice and we encourage them to come forward."

The email said 90 percent of the claims against BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago.

"Scouting is safer now than ever before," The Greater St. Louis Area Council Scout Executive/CEO Ronald Green said. "Over many years, we've developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe."

Green said they do not anticipate the national organization's bankruptcy filing to have any direct impact on the local scouting experience but he understands some may still have questions and issues with things they may see in the news.

In order to answer additional questions, the national organization has established a dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org

"Through your engagement and dedication to Scouting, the Greater St. Louis Area Council will continue to bring adventures, values and lifelong benefits to youth and our communities for generations to come," Green said. "Thank you for your trust and support as we continue this important mission."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.