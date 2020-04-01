Local student accepted into Culver-Stockton College

Chloe Thomas on has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester.

Thomas, a senior at Fredericktown High School, also was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $6,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

