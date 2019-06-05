{{featured_button_text}}
Sierra Baca

Sierra Baca

 Photo Provided by Audrey Unruh

May 11, Sierra Baca graduated from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy by receiving her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

As part of her clinical rotations, Sierra had the opportunity to travel to Metlakatla, Alaska and Shiprock, New Mexico to work with native populations, as well as many sites located throughout the Southeast Missouri area.

Sierra is a 2013 graduate of Fredericktown High School and the daughter of Dorcas and Scott Mace. Sierra is the granddaughter of Audrey Unruh and the late Darrol Unruh.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments