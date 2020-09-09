 Skip to main content
Local student included in Praise Ensemble
Local student included in Praise Ensemble

CMU Praise Ensemble

CMU Praise Ensemble

 Photo Provided by Scott Queen

Mikayla Kinkead is one of 30 Central Methodist University students participating in this year's Praise Ensembles.

The ensembles, a staple of the weekly Chapel activities in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church, are beginning to take their places as leaders in faith for the campus community. There will be four ensembles this year, selected by David Witter, director of music ministry education and assistant professor of music.

Kinkead, of Fredericktown, will participate in the Purple Ensemble in leader/keyboard/vocals.

The Praise Ensembles can be heard every week at Chapel, at 10 a.m., Tuesdays.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

