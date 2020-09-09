Local student included in Praise Ensemble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mikayla Kinkead is one of 30 Central Methodist University students participating in this year's Praise Ensembles.

The ensembles, a staple of the weekly Chapel activities in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church, are beginning to take their places as leaders in faith for the campus community. There will be four ensembles this year, selected by David Witter, director of music ministry education and assistant professor of music.

Kinkead, of Fredericktown, will participate in the Purple Ensemble in leader/keyboard/vocals.

The Praise Ensembles can be heard every week at Chapel, at 10 a.m., Tuesdays.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

