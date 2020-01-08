Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Fall 2019 Dean's List.
Included on the list was Mariah O'Donnell, a freshman studying elementary education, from Marquand.
The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
ABOUT MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE
Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society. MVC offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice. Above all, Valley is committed to student success. For more information, call 660-831-4114 or visit www.moval.edu.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.