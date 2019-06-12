{{featured_button_text}}
Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 135 students on its president's list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester.

Miranda Young of Fredericktown, was named to the list. Young is majoring in Mathematics Education.

Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

