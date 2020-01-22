{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Peay State University congratulates Collin Corcino of Fredericktown, on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2020 semester.

Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.

Austin Peay State University, Tennessee's fastest-growing public university, has drastically reduced its out-of-state tuition.

Dr. Rex Gandy, APSU provost, recommended the 43.5 percent out-of-state tuition reduction as a way of improving diversity at the regional university.

"In many cases, our tuition rates are now below what universities in other states offer their own residents," he said. "And students who choose to come here will find a thriving campus with a more than 200-year history."

The hard work and commitment to academic excellence of the student named above has paid off, and APSU is excited they chose to "Be A Gov" for their higher education.

To find out more about the University and its out-of-state offerings, visit www.apsu.edu/outofstate.

