Maryville University has named Erica Hovis of Fredericktown to the Honors List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

