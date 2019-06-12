{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

William Woods University is proud to report that a total of 218 students were named to the Dean's List for academic excellence during the 2017 spring semester.

To be included on the Dean's List, a student must be full-time and have achieved a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Congratulations to Samantha Boyer from Fredericktown for her achievement and to all of our Dean's List students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments