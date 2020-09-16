Local student participates in college community service event

• Painting guard rails on campus.

• Making tie blankets for the North Central Missouri chapter of Project Linus, a non-profit organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need.

• Creating education videos on mental health, responsible drinking and social responsibility.

• First-year students, transfer students and Wildcat Welcome leaders participated in EDM and were supervised by C-SC faculty and staff.

"Overall, I really think it went pretty well," said Amanda Sorenson, chaplain at Culver-Stockton and coordinator of the event. "This was our first year doing it this way, and most of the groups had a good energy and got a lot done. A lot of the projects allowed for creativity and for them to have fun with it.

"Some projects will benefit the broader community, and we may continue to do some of them in future years. They were fun, they were engaging, and every student was busy."

Thomas was one of more than 250 freshmen who participated in the event.

