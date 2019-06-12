{{featured_button_text}}
MSU Campus
Jesse Scheve

Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2019-20 academic year.

The list includes Sophie Anne Steck from Fredericktown, who was awarded the Missouri State Promise Scholarship.

This student was selected from those who applied based on ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.

