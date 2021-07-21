 Skip to main content
Local students graduate from Missouri State University
Local students graduate from Missouri State University

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena.

The following local students earned degrees:

Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.

Kayla Pinkley of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu

