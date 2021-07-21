Local students graduate from Missouri State University

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.
The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena.
The following local students earned degrees:
Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.
Kayla Pinkley of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.