The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the spring 2023 dean's list.
Almost 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those who earned recognition by the university: Joni Nicole Boekemier -- Fredericktown; Tony Micheal Boekemier -- Fredericktown; Heather Nichole Cox -- Fredericktown; Stevee Anne De Board -- Annapolis; Abigail Brooke Hendrix -- Fredericktown; Crystal Michelle Holloway -- Fredericktown; Michael Lee Oatman -- Fredericktown