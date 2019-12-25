{{featured_button_text}}
Following the end of the 2019 Fall semester, Central Methodist University has released its most recent Dean's List.

To make the CMU Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria.

The following local students met those criteria and were named to the list:

  • Katherine Bangert of Silva
  • Dalton King of Fredericktown
  • Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown
  • Rilee Minx of Fredericktown

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

