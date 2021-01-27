 Skip to main content
Local students named to Missouri State University's fall 2020 dean's list
Local students named to Missouri State University's fall 2020 dean's list

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. These local students made the list:

  • Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown
  • Joslyn Schott of Fredericktown

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

