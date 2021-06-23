Local woman has 'big vision' to open autism center

Gaining not-for-profit status for the proposed center was important for Smith as she researched the kind of center she wanted to bring to Farmington.

“We went out and visited other schools like the kind we want to have,” she said. “A lot of them were for profit.

"The problem with that was that these families already have a tremendous need. It’s almost impossible — to quit your job, to travel, to make those appointments. I wanted a school that they could come in-house and have all the therapies done and go to school there without the parents having to leave their job. They would have a place not only for their education, but a place like we already have at our school — home-based and a very nurturing environment.

“We believe in providing a natural learning environment. We are a Reggio-inspired classroom here, so I would bring that into Farmington too. There’s so much that goes along with that, in how children learn and making the environment natural and calming. It’s the perfect environment for children that are on the spectrum because they are already so overstimulated. We’ve seen the effects on children that aren’t on the spectrum that helps them calm and regulate. The children we have that are on the spectrum or show ADHD, they finally find a home where they can come to school and still have success.”