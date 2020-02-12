Locals attend Delta Kappa Gamma
Locals attend Delta Kappa Gamma

Sharon Robbins, Sandra Lane and Melissa Kline attended the Feb. 4 meeting of Delta Kappa Gamma at the Farmington Library. Melissa attended as a new member who will be initiated into the organization in March along with Gayla Singleton, who couldn't attend.

President Emily Bach introduced Mineral Area College's new president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, who gave a riveting talk of his new tenure and plans for MAC, including the possibility of incorporating the Bonne Terre Vo-Tech School into the college.

Sharon Robbins was introduced as our chapter's representative for the Key Woman Educator. Sharon will be honored at the SE Area Conference in April in Festus.

New teacher packets will be presented to first year women teachers in area schools. Fredericktown has four new women teachers: Lindsey Basler, high school business ed; Cindy Cofer, middle school math; Allice Ammons, middle school social studies; Sara Rigdon, middle school special ed.

As a fundraiser for DKG's annual MAC scholarship, the members signed up to be greeters and servers at Culver's on Feb. 24 and March 20. A card was sent to member Helen Sikes Smith, who is ill. Helen was the president of DKG two times.

The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 9 at the Pasta House.

