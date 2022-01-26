 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locals on MU dean's list

The University of Missouri recently released its fall dean's list. 

Included on the list were two students from Madison County. They are Daniel W. Bathe, a junior in Arts & Science; and Cooper Alan Williams, a junior in Engineering.

