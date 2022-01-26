Locals on MU dean's list

The University of Missouri recently released its fall dean's list.
Included on the list were two students from Madison County. They are Daniel W. Bathe, a junior in Arts & Science; and Cooper Alan Williams, a junior in Engineering.
