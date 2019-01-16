Try 1 month for 99¢
Truman State University has released its honor rolls for the fall 2018 semester.

Included on the President’s Academic Honor Roll is Kayli Ann Ballew of Fredericktown. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of 4.0 and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.

Included on the Vice President’s Academic Honor Roll is Julia Erin Sikes of Fredericktown. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 22 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 7 master’s university in the nation.

