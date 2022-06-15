 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locals recognized for college achievements

Northwest Missouri State graduate

The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester.

Included on the list is Miranda Renee Young of Fredericktown who earned a Master of Science in Education.

CMU spring 2022 dean's list

Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Spring 2022 Dean's List. More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following Fredericktown students were among those meeting the requirements: Mikayla Lynn Kinkead; Joni Nicole Boekemier; Tony Micheal Boekemier; Alexandria Gibson; Chelsie Lynn Grindstaff; Peggy Jane Kay; Macie Jo Lunsford,; Sasha Ashley McClure; Abby Louise Neel; Michael Lee Oatman; Abigail Lynn Vance; Mary Angela Wilfong; Zachary Allen Keller; and Emily Kernan.

University of Missouri spring 2022 dean's list

Three local students made the University of Missouri spring semester 2022 dean’s list.

They are Daniel W. Bathe, a senior pursuing a degree in arts & science; Kaysee L. Wheelan, a senior in education; and Cooper Alan Williams, a senior in engineering.

Dean’s List of MAC Students

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the spring 2022 semester.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester: From Fredericktown, Tracy L. Childress; McCoy R. Clark; Samantha A. Foss; Laci R. Francis; Belle E. Hanshew; Victoria M. Hiles; Ashlen N. Jordan; Andrea M. Leftridge; Libby J. Montgomery; Lidia K. Myers; Thao T. Pham; Angel L. Racer; Jada M. Reagan; Emma G. Revelle; Grant M. Shankle; Liam P. Sikes; Lexie L. Stamp; Toni R. Summers; and from Marquand, Matthew R. Starkey.

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: Fredericktown, Deanna M. Banta; Nehemiah I. Brubacher; Paxton R. Clark; Evann N. Davis; Jessica L. Dugge; Megan M. Hinson; Larissa J. Kemp; Nicole L. Knobeloch; Emily M. Kuehl; Adriana R. Lewis; Hayleigh R. Locke; Johna A. Pruitt; Chelsi L. Robertson; Danielle A. Rodgers; Elizabeth R. Settle; Ella B. Sikes; Kayleigh M. Slinkard; Hannah B. Walker; and from Marquand, Shae L. Cochran.

