I recently heard a speaker telling his audience that we should stop looking back and instead look to the future.

When I heard that statement, it didn’t set well within my spirit. I listened for awhile and agreed with part of his reasoning that we shouldn’t dwell on what was behind us.

He used as an example that when you are driving a vehicle, you don’t keep your eyes on the mirror, but rather look ahead of you at what is coming and where you are going. With that I agree, yet occasionally glancing in the mirror does let you see what is coming from the rear.

I was a professional driver for more than 44 years. In a defensive driver training course, I learned that looking far ahead was extremely beneficial in the possible prevention of problems. At the same time, it was important for me to be alert as to what was behind me. Both were essential qualities if I was to be a good driver.