I recently heard a speaker telling his audience that we should stop looking back and instead look to the future.
When I heard that statement, it didn’t set well within my spirit. I listened for awhile and agreed with part of his reasoning that we shouldn’t dwell on what was behind us.
He used as an example that when you are driving a vehicle, you don’t keep your eyes on the mirror, but rather look ahead of you at what is coming and where you are going. With that I agree, yet occasionally glancing in the mirror does let you see what is coming from the rear.
I was a professional driver for more than 44 years. In a defensive driver training course, I learned that looking far ahead was extremely beneficial in the possible prevention of problems. At the same time, it was important for me to be alert as to what was behind me. Both were essential qualities if I was to be a good driver.
Personally, I believe it is vitally important that we look back every so often, remember what has occurred, and learn from that. History has a way of repeating itself and it gives us the opportunity to see the negatives that have happened and make changes. It also can show us the positives and the difference those events provided. It is up to us to decide which is right and to move forward. Or to decide the mistakes that were made and also make changes. We can learn an awful lot from looking back if we are willing to accept the truth and deal with the results.
I have had to say goodbye to several people who have passed away lately; some family members, some friends. Each of those people made a difference in my life, and the memories and lessons I learned from them I don’t ever want to forget.
We have all been places, seen things, and experienced moments in our lives that we hold on to because they are important to us. They are treasured times to which we can relate and that possibly changed our lives forever. I agree, we shouldn’t constantly be looking back. We all need to move forward. Yet, looking back has its moments of joy, peace, fulfillment, and memories we enjoy. Look back and remember. Look forward and grow.
