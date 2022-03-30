Looking for a forever home

A very friendly, grey, male tabby was picked up March 22 at 109 S. Main. He has a turquoise leather collar.
To reclaim contact the Fredericktown Police 573-783-3660 or message Furever Paws and Claws on Facebook. The cat will be on stray hold until March 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today