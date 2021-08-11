 Skip to main content
Looking for a forever home
cat
Alan Kopitsky

"Big Momma" is an adult, FeLV-positive, friendly, female, calico, owner-surrendered cat.

She will need to be the only cat in an indoor-only home, or a home with other FeLV cats. Feline leukemia (FeLV) is a form of leukemia specific to cats. It does not transmit to people or dogs. Cats with FeLV can lead long lives, but require good quality food and regular vet care.

"Big Momma" has recently recovered from a broken jaw and enjoys looking out the window for hours.

For more information regarding a no fee adoption, contact Furever Paws and Claws via Facebook.

