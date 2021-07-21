Looking for a forever home

An adult young friendly female calico was picked up July 10, at 204 N. Chamber Dr. To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. The cat will be on stray hold until July 17 and can be adopted or rescued after that. For more information contact Furever Paws and Claws via Facebook.
A friendly, male, grey tabby about 14 weeks old was picked up July 12, on Mathews St. The cat will be on stray hold until July 19. To reclaim him, contact the Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. For more information to adopt or rescue comment on his listing on Furever Paws and Claws Facebook post.