Looking for a forever home

A friendly, young, orange, male cat was picked up Sept. 14, on Newberry Street, in Fredericktown. To reclaim contact the police at 573-783-3660. The cat was on stray hold until Sept. 21 and can now be adopted or rescued. For more information contact Furever Paws and Claws via Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today