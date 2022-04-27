Looking for a forever home

A friendly, young, male tabby was picked up April 21 on the 300 block of Newberry Street, in Fredericktown. To reclaim, contact Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. The cat will be on stray hold until April 27, and then will be available for adoption or rescue through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue through Facebook.
