Forever Home
Provided by Larry Cleve

An 8-month-old female, friendly, long-hair tortie cat which was picked up at Walmart Dec. 10 is looking for a Forever Home. To reclaim or adopt contact the Fredericktown Police Department at 573 783 3660.

