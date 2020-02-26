Looking for forever homes

A young grey female tabby was caught Feb. 19 on Eric St. and is on stray hold until Feb. 26 waiting for it’s owner to reclaim her. She will be up for adoption after the 26th.

A two year old female tortie is available for adoption, but would prefer to be the only cat. She has been spayed, snap tested, and is up to date on shots.

Over the last months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and were rescued or adopted. These are the last two available. No fee adoption is available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these inside only cats.

