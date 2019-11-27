{{featured_button_text}}

Six grey, longhair kittens we’re surrendered Nov. 22.

Two 8-week-old, orange kittens were also surrendered with a grey 8-month-old tabby.

A friendly adult grey tabby was caught on Oct. 30 on Lockwood and two black/white kittens were surrendered Oct. 30, and all are in Fredericktown Animal Control.

Three friendly (4-6 year old) adults (1 black female and 2 tortie females) need new homes immediately. The 3 adults are related and have been inside only cats. They have been spayed and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats/kittens needing forever homes.

