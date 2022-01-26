Looking for Help On-line…or not

Everything is on-line now. You can order food, medicine, look up recipes, how-to videos, and even video-chat with far away family with a computer or your phone. Having the world readily available is a huge help if you know where to go.

Many government programs encourage clients to do things on-line. Social Security for instance allows you to set up an on-line account Setting up an account with Social Security is easy, fast and most importantly, secure. To set up your account just go to www.SocialSecurity.gov/myaccount choose “Create an Account” and follow the directions. You will need to know your Social Security number, have a valid US mailing address and have an email address. There are security questions you must answer and a security code will be sent to you, you will need to select a Username and Password. Once you have established your account you will be able to do the following and more:

• Apply for retirement benefits

• Apply for disability benefits

• Review your earnings history

• Estimate your retirement benefits

• Apply for Medicare

You can always call Social Security, 1-800-772-1213 if you do not or cannot access services on-line.

Medicare also encourages beneficiaries to set up an on-line account or you can call 1-800-633-4227. The process is similar to the Social Security process. Just go to www.medicare.gov, select the “Log in/Create Account” button. You will need your Medicare number and date it went into effect, name, address, phone number and date of birth. You will then select a Username and Password, make sure you keep these in a safe location. With a Medicare on-line account, you can:

• Check your Medicare Summary Notices (MSN) as soon as they are posted

• Check your premium information

• Print a new Medicare card

• Check your Medicare Part B deductible status

• See your Medicare Part D drug plan information and more

As you are exploring all these exciting online services just remember to take precautions as always. Double check the website address and if it looks suspicious do not proceed. Medicare and Social Security both have a .GOV address, make sure you are in the right place. As always, if you need assistance please call Aging Matters 1-800-392-8771, because…Aging Matters.

