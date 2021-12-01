When you were a child, did you have an advent calendar for the month of December?

I didn’t, but when my children were young, we had a fun homemade felt tree calendar that hung on the laundry room door.

Each morning one of the children had the pleasure of taking a small ornament out of the bag and placing it anywhere on the tree and reading the quote that was for that day. Every day the tree began to take on a new feature that made it more lovely than the day before. Decisions as to which ornament to place on the tree was an exciting time for each child. The last day was the 24th, with a small gold star that went on the top of the tree, representing the star that shown over Bethlehem, where Christ was born.

As we begin this new month (the final month of 2021), are there certain things to which you are looking forward? Maybe ending a series of medical treatments. Maybe wondering about gifts you need to purchase or will receive. Maybe moving to a new home. Possibly a new job. Have you achieved all that you wanted to during this past year? Are you finishing up the year with a new degree from college?

On the other hand, it might have been an extremely difficult time for you and your family this year, but are you excited about the future? I realize this isn’t quite the end of the year, but reflections of the past never hurt any of us. We can and do learn from past experiences and can prepare for the future if we so desire.

Of course, the future is always uncertain in many ways, but there is always a constant that never changes. That is the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father. His Word promises that He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. That is something that will never change. Regardless of the circumstances around us, He is always here for us. And the celebration of His arrival to earth is coming very soon. Are you "looking forward" to that day?

