Looking up

I am not sure how many of you might have seen the limited television coverage of a couple of demonstrations that occurred in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

They were definitely not the kind that we are used to seeing every evening on the news. Instead, they were groups of people coming together for a positive reason. Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, asked for any Christian believers who would like to join him in a Prayer March for our country and the entire world.

The march began at the Lincoln Memorial and ended at the Capitol building. There were no guns, bottles, batons, fireworks, anti police or hate signs used to get across their message along the way. Only songs, prayers, and scriptures used to encourage people to uplift our nation in this time of turmoil. People were asked to pray for every part of our government, for churches, for pastors, missionaries, and religious leaders, government officials, family, the upcoming election.

Many see our country in a state of turmoil and destruction unless minds, hearts, and attitudes are turned around. I believe most everyone agrees that many in our country have turned away from our Biblical roots and heritage and sought their own personal desires more than those of the Bible.