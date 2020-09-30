Looking up

I am not sure how many of you might have seen the limited television coverage of a couple of demonstrations that occurred in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
They were definitely not the kind that we are used to seeing every evening on the news. Instead, they were groups of people coming together for a positive reason. Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, asked for any Christian believers who would like to join him in a Prayer March for our country and the entire world.
The march began at the Lincoln Memorial and ended at the Capitol building. There were no guns, bottles, batons, fireworks, anti police or hate signs used to get across their message along the way. Only songs, prayers, and scriptures used to encourage people to uplift our nation in this time of turmoil. People were asked to pray for every part of our government, for churches, for pastors, missionaries, and religious leaders, government officials, family, the upcoming election.
Many see our country in a state of turmoil and destruction unless minds, hearts, and attitudes are turned around. I believe most everyone agrees that many in our country have turned away from our Biblical roots and heritage and sought their own personal desires more than those of the Bible.
Another group, led by ministers, lay people, and civic leaders from all walks of life, and organized by Johnathon Cahn, held a global "Return and Repentance" rally on the Washington Mall. Johnathon is a Jewish believer and the author of several books that have been on the New York Times best sellers list.
That gathering was also a time of praying, singing, and repenting for the sins of our nation and world, and asking God’s forgiveness and His favor on us as we move forward into the future. II Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Maybe everyone doesn’t believe or worship the same, but I believe we can all agree that repentance and prayer never hurt anyone. It certainly will affect our personal lives, help to displace fear, replace hatred, support love, and change the world around us. Why not try "looking up" to our Heavenly Father for the answers to our problems.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
