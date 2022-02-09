Lots going on

February might be a short month on the calendar, but there are always things that are transpiring during the month.

Black History month is celebrated now as an annual event. It gives all of us the opportunity to watch, read, and become more aware of the contributions and accomplishments that African Americans have made in our society. Whether through non education or cultural differences, many of us have never realized the depths of their involvement in our nation’s history.

Of course this year, the Winter Olympics has added another event to our February calendar. Whether you agree or disagree we should even be attending this event, we still have athletes that are trying their best to represent our country. Covid has added a new element to the entire competition, but regardless, those who are there are doing the best they can to show the world their physical abilities in their sports events.

Another event we never leave out of our February calendar is Valentines Day. Regardless of how one feels about celebrating that day, there will always be love movies, love songs, and love gifts given. That’s just how it is. According to the Holy Bible, LOVE is the most important thing we all have that we can share. It is up to us to determine how we will respond to that declaration.

2022 is already proving to be slipping by us rather quickly, so enjoy each and every day and make them all count for your well being and the for those around you. Happy February everyone. It’s getting closer to spring.

