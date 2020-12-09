We usually think of the word love more around Valentine’s Day in February than we do in December and Christmas.
We don’t see cupids with arrows, hearts, flowers, and boxes of candy at Christmas time as much as we do in February. In December, as we celebrate the second week of Advent, we focus on love as a different expression of what we might consider love to be.
A question we might consider is who or what do you really love? We often say we love an outfit, a good cup of coffee, a favorite meal, a particular place to visit, a song, a movie, just to mention a few. If you stop and think about what you are saying, and do you really love those things or do you just appreciate them in special ways?
I believe love is an emotional feeling that is given to us by our Heavenly Father. The Holy Bible says that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son” as a gift to all of us.
Jesus was our example of how to love those around us. Because of His love for us, we are to share and extend that gift of love to others. There are so many ways that we can give love if we are just willing to open our eyes and hearts and share with others. The gift boxes for children that are sent around the world to those who have little to nothing. Food boxes and meals that are prepared for those who need help. Adopting a child or older adult who has no family. Remembering a veteran and their family for their service to our country. Letting those first responders know they are appreciated. Telling everyday city employees and others that we are grateful for their faithfulness in making our lives easier.
A smile (although we can’t see those anymore because of masks) or at least a nod or an acknowledgment to those we meet. Love can be extended in many, many ways. It is up to each of us to determine if we are willing to spread some of God’s love as we go about each day.
I know a lady in town that often makes pancakes for the children who live close to her. I know another lady who crochets lap covers to give to the nursing home. I know someone who bakes special cookies and takes to her fellow workers just as a treat. How about someone who drives a patient to their chemo sessions. How about the person who sends little notes of encouragement. Prayer warriors; those you can call on in times of need. To me, these are all different types of expressions of sharing God’s love to those around them.
May God use you and your ideas for spreading His love now and in every day from here on out. You will be blessed beyond measure as you give forth His love.
