We usually think of the word love more around Valentine’s Day in February than we do in December and Christmas.

We don’t see cupids with arrows, hearts, flowers, and boxes of candy at Christmas time as much as we do in February. In December, as we celebrate the second week of Advent, we focus on love as a different expression of what we might consider love to be.

A question we might consider is who or what do you really love? We often say we love an outfit, a good cup of coffee, a favorite meal, a particular place to visit, a song, a movie, just to mention a few. If you stop and think about what you are saying, and do you really love those things or do you just appreciate them in special ways?

I believe love is an emotional feeling that is given to us by our Heavenly Father. The Holy Bible says that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son” as a gift to all of us.