Miracles on Main Street kicked off the holiday season Dec. 1 as it filled the town square with holly, jolly festivities.
April Sarakas said it was definitely the most wonderful time of the year as the town was blessed with weather in the high 60s.
"The sun peaked out right before 1 p.m. and then the wind died down just before parade time," Sarakas said.
The weather however was not supposed to be as wonderful with early forecasts predicting rain. Sarakas said despite the predictions attendance was great.
Children enjoyed writing letters to Santa, decorating cookies and stockings, story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, sleigh rides and of course visiting with St. Nick himself.
New this year was a coloring contest. Sadie Gibson won the Santa Award for best overall, Gabriel Barnes took home the Elf Award for most creative, Norah won the Rudolph Award for brightest colored, Alayna received the Snowman Award for her attention to detail and H. Musket was awarded the Mistletoe Award for the picture filled with the most love.
The Parade of Lights always draws people to town, and this year was no exception as the streets were lined with citizens young and old.
Tara Hale said there were six floats this year and the entries creativity was an extraordinary lights display.
D&D Towing took home the first place prize with their tropical Christmas-themed float complete with the Grinch and Abominable Snowman. New Era Bank came in second with its Gingerbread House theme and Midwest Realty took the third place title with a creative candy lights display.
Santa and Mrs. Claus continued the tradition of riding into town with the help of the Fredericktown Fire Department. This year Santa traded in his reindeer as four firefighters led his brightly lit sleigh through the square.
Hale said she and the other organizers have very creative minds and are always looking for new and creative things to add each year. If you would like to help with next year's event contact Hale, Sarakas, or Lisa or Danetta Howard.
Sponsors of the event included A-1 Storage, Allways Towing, Azalea Board, D & D Towing, Gateway Motors, The Pig BBQ, Black River Electric, Blue Creek Productions, Dominos, Gifford Lumber Co., Greens Flea Market, Matthews Tractor, Wagner Residential and Cliff Davis.
The group organizing Miracles on Main Street would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible including Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, April Sarakas, Tara Hale, Alan Yount and Donna Pulley.
