Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program changes to help more Missourians

5 $ 4,932 $ 59,184

6 $ 5,612 $ 67,348

To determine eligibility for households over six people, add an additional $128 per person per month or $1,536 per year.

In addition to meeting the income criteria, households must also meet the following criteria to qualify for LIHEAP:

Be responsible for paying home heating costs

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments

All household members must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence

In Federal Fiscal Year 2020, Missouri provided $78.6 million in LIHEAP assistance to more than 108,000 households. In February, Governor Parson announced that the winter LIHEAP Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) would pledge the maximum disconnect amount (up to $800) this year toward an eligible participant’s owed balance to quickly and more easily resolve a household’s crisis.

“Extreme cold temperatures this winter, particularly during the month of February, also led to abnormally high utility bills for many households,” Governor Parson said. “LIHEAP is a great resource to assist with these costs, and we encourage Missourians to take advantage of the program to help pay off outstanding winter balances.”