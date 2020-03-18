Low income housing project

Plans for an affordable housing project in Fredericktown have hit a few bumps in the road, but Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership is still moving forward with a positive outlook.
Dennis Siders of Madison County Service Coordination said their application was not chosen for funding at this time but that they have plans to reapply this year.
MCSC has ended its partnership with the North Star Housing and will instead move forward with RCH Development.
Siders said RCH Development has already identified several areas which would improve the application and could make a big difference moving forward.
The project, which was introduced to the Fredericktown City Council and Madison County Commission in August, is dependent on receiving state funding.
Siders said the application process was very competitive with only 25 to 30 projects being funded and around 100 applications received.
In March 2019, the Madison County Service Coordinators (MCSC) Board and the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) came together after both realized the difficulties their clients were having. They created a partnership to provide more affordable housing in Fredericktown.
By July 2019, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership (MCAFP) was formed and consisted of two members from the MCSC Board, two members from the MCCDD Board and an independent community member.
Siders said 25 percent of the units would be set aside specifically for the developmentally disabled.
The proposed project would have been located in the Pine Castle Villa and consist of 40 units with 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom options. The new application will still be in the same location, but Siders said a new name is being chosen.
The previous proposal said units would all come equipped with a garage and be energy efficient to cut down on utility bills.
Siders said there was a lot of support from businesses, individuals and organizations. He said 20 support letters were collected and submitted with the application.
