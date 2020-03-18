Low income housing project

Plans for an affordable housing project in Fredericktown have hit a few bumps in the road, but Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership is still moving forward with a positive outlook.

Dennis Siders of Madison County Service Coordination said their application was not chosen for funding at this time but that they have plans to reapply this year.

MCSC has ended its partnership with the North Star Housing and will instead move forward with RCH Development.

Siders said RCH Development has already identified several areas which would improve the application and could make a big difference moving forward.

The project, which was introduced to the Fredericktown City Council and Madison County Commission in August, is dependent on receiving state funding.

Siders said the application process was very competitive with only 25 to 30 projects being funded and around 100 applications received.

In March 2019, the Madison County Service Coordinators (MCSC) Board and the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) came together after both realized the difficulties their clients were having. They created a partnership to provide more affordable housing in Fredericktown.