Lunch fundraiser
0 comments

Lunch fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community members are holding Karen and Meghan's Expense Lunch Fundraiser, June 19.

At the cost of $5 per lunch you will get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water with pick-up or delivery available in Fredericktown.

Two amazing friends and coworkers were recently in a terrible car accident. With a guardian angel and lots of prayers, they are still will us.

Meghan had to airlifted to St. Louis and Karen rushed by ambulance. They have a long road ahead of them with many continued medical appointments and huge medical bills above insurance coverage. Medical bills pour in getting closer to $100,000 every day.

These two ladies give tirelessly of themselves every day as social workers assisting children and families in their greatest time of need. They always put the needs of others over their needs. This is our time to give some of that love back to them.

Lunch order forms are being collected by Rachel Smith at rachel.smith@dds.mo.gov or call/text 573-944-7016 or Jamie Hargis at jamie.l.hargis@dss.mo.gov or call/text 573-561-4524

Delivery or pick-up available in Fredericktown, with delivery options in Farmington available with enough orders.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Finding the way home
Democrat News

Finding the way home

A class ring is a symbol of the hard work and dedication put in by each student over their 13 years in school. This piece of jewelry is often …

Tracey Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Tracey Lynn Lamb

Tracey Lynn Lamb, 53, of Desloge, Missouri died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born May 20, 1968 in…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Elijah Paul Skaggs, 30, of Fredericktown to Loren Brooke Ziegler, 28, of FredericktownRicky Alan Hensley, 38, of Park Hills to Rhonda Lynn Ham…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News