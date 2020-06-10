× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Community members are holding Karen and Meghan's Expense Lunch Fundraiser, June 19.

At the cost of $5 per lunch you will get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water with pick-up or delivery available in Fredericktown.

Two amazing friends and coworkers were recently in a terrible car accident. With a guardian angel and lots of prayers, they are still will us.

Meghan had to airlifted to St. Louis and Karen rushed by ambulance. They have a long road ahead of them with many continued medical appointments and huge medical bills above insurance coverage. Medical bills pour in getting closer to $100,000 every day.

These two ladies give tirelessly of themselves every day as social workers assisting children and families in their greatest time of need. They always put the needs of others over their needs. This is our time to give some of that love back to them.

Lunch order forms are being collected by Rachel Smith at rachel.smith@dds.mo.gov or call/text 573-944-7016 or Jamie Hargis at jamie.l.hargis@dss.mo.gov or call/text 573-561-4524

Delivery or pick-up available in Fredericktown, with delivery options in Farmington available with enough orders.

